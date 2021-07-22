- (PLX AI) - ABB Q2 orders USD 8,000 million vs. estimate USD 7,450 million.
- • Q2 revenue USD 7,400 million vs. estimate USD 7,240 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBITA USD 1,113 million vs. estimate USD 1,051 million
- • Q2 net income USD 752 million vs. estimate USD 661 million
- • ABB growth rates in the third quarter of 2021 to reflect the low level of business activity, with comparable revenues expected to grow ~10%
- • ABB for full year sees comparable revenue growth just below 10%, up from 5% or more previously
- • Says process industry related part of the business expected to recover during the second half of the year
- • Says higher demand and service revenues should be supportive to the Operational EBITA margin year-on-year, however some sequential adverse impact is expected from rising raw material costs, component shortages as well as increasing travel spend
- • ABB expects a strong (update from steady) pace of improvement from 2020 toward the 2023 operational EBITA margin target of the upper half of the 13%-16% range
