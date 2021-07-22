Bringing AI-powered market predictions to every investor

Bridgeweave, the Fintech building AI products to help investors make better decisions, today announced the UK launch of its AI-powered investment information app, InvestorAi.

InvestorAi acts like an AI-powered personal investment analyst for retail investors, using algorithms trained for global equity markets. These algorithms produce powerful predictive insights that level the playing field between retail investors and professional money managers by providing the same sophisticated quality of information, in an easy-to-understand way.

InvestorAi's algorithms cover over 4,500 stocks and 1,500 ETFs. They crunch more than 800 million calculations every day to create over 600 signals and ideas that help self-directed investors make smarter investment decisions.

"The world has seen an explosion in new, digital retail investors entering equity markets. These investors often gravitate towards familiar name stocks like Apple, Tesla and Google, ignoring hidden opportunities, said Akshaya Bhargava, Founder and Executive Chairman of Bridgeweave. "Our algorithms analyse each stock in equal depth, giving access to the same high-quality research that has historically only been available to professional investors.".

"We're on a crusade to close this investment information gap by giving DIY investors the same high-quality predictive market insights from a mobile app that top hedge fund managers and investment bankers get from a team of quant research analysts."

InvestorAi's algorithms learn from user behaviour and market conditions and automatically tune themselves to become smarter and more personalised over time. The accuracy of each algorithm is measured every day and is shown to the user in the app.

"We believe that human plus machine is an incredibly powerful combination we call this notion "You+AI" and our mission is to make it easier to invest intelligently, empowering every investor to make more informed decisions", Bhargava continues.

InvestorAi is currently in the process of integrating its innovative technology, using APIs, with some major UK brokerage firms to ensure a seamless end-to-end experience for its customers.

The app offers a wide range of intelligent features that can be used by all types of investors, whether they are occasional investors, regular investors or high-volume day traders. Once registered on the app, a user can:

Look for investment Ideas: These are machine generated predictive ideas, ranging from as little as 3 day ideas, to 30 day ideas to longer term signals on value stocks.

Discover ideas on their own: The algorithms present a curated universe of stocks and ETFs and allow the user to personalise what they see, using a wide range of criteria.

Compare stocksbefore buying: The "Play" algorithm allows the user to compare any two stocks in a visual way, across multiple criteria or against the Index

Intelligent monitoring: This algo enables a user to monitor individual stocks and thematic baskets, set up custom alerts for profit or loss limits, find similar stocks, see past signals, or be alerted with a new signal on a stock.

The InvestorAi app is available at a flat monthly subscription price of £14.99 per month, with discounts available for quarterly and annual subscriptions, giving everyone access to the same high-quality investment information, no matter how much they actually invest. Early adopters will access a 15-day free trial to get comfortable and start investing smarter.

Download the InvestorAi app for iOS or Android here: https://t.co/CYeXGfL7Uq?amp=1

https://investorai.co.uk/

Notes to editor

About Bridgeweave:

Bridgeweave Ltd is a UK Fintech firm that uses AI models to provide institutional quality research signals and investment ideas to investors, advisers and asset managers.

It is headquartered in London, with an office in Bangalore. It was set up in 2018 by Akshaya Bhargava, former Global CEO Wealth and Investment Management for Barclays.

Bridgeweave uses AI to provide institutional-quality investment information and ideas to investors, their advisors and asset managers. Its flagship product InvestorAi helps everyday investors make smarter investment decisions based on AI-powered predictive insights and is currently available to investors in the UK and India.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005795/en/

Contacts:

Linden Gregory

investorai@fullyvested.com