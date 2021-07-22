- (PLX AI) - REC Silicon Q2 revenue USD 35.6 million vs. estimate USD 39 million.
|07:29
|REC Silicon ASA: Correction: REC Silicon - Second quarter 2021 results
|Oslo, Norway - July 22, 2021: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) reported second quarter 2021 revenues of USD 35.6 million versus USD 28.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and EBITDA of USD 7.9 million...
|07:22
|07:05
|REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Second quarter 2021 results
|This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Oslo, Norway - July 22, 2021: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) reported second...
|07:04
|REC Silicon Q2 EBITDA USD 7.9 Million vs. Estimate USD 4 Million
|(PLX AI) - REC Silicon Q2 revenue USD 35.6 million vs. estimate USD 39 million.
|12.07.
|REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Invitation to second quarter 2021 results
|REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q2 2021 results on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. CEST.
The same day at 8:00 a.m. CEST, the company will host an audiocast to present the results....
