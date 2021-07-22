- (PLX AI) - Roche half year revenue CHF 30,700 million vs. estimate CHF 31,400 million
- • half year core EBIT CHF 11,652 million vs. estimate CHF 11,500 million
- • half year core EPS CHF 10.56 vs. estimate CHF 10.12
- • half year net income CHF 8,216 million
- • Roche outlook for 2021 confirmed
- • Despite the continued strong impact of biosimilars, sales are expected to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range, at constant exchange rates
- • Core earnings per share are targeted to grow broadly in line with sales, at constant exchange rates
- • Roche expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further
- • Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division were CHF 22 billion, a decrease of 3%
- • Says while sales in the first quarter were still strongly affected by COVID-19 (-9%), the second quarter showed signs of recovery in some regions (+4%)
