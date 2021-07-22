- (PLX AI) - BHG Q2 revenue SEK 3,550.6 million vs. estimate SEK 3,279 million.
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 261.6 million vs. estimate SEK 264 million
- • Q2 net income SEK 199.9 million
|BHG Group Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 278 Million vs. Estimate SEK 247 Million
