- (PLX AI) - TGS Q2 EBITDA USD 50 million, up from USD 27 million a year ago.
- • Segment EBITDA was USD 32 million versus USD 56 million in the same quarter of 2020, while the segment operating result amounted to USD -25 million, compared to USD -85 million in Q2 2020
- • TGS to maintain the quarterly dividend at USD 0.14 per share and continue its share repurchase program with a remaining value of up to USD 14 million
- • CEO says market conditions for multi-client seismic data continue to be very challenging, and there are no signs of substantial improvements in the near-term
- • CEO says however, based on dialogue with our largest customers, we remain confident that we will ultimately see a recovery of the market
TGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de