- (PLX AI) - Betsson Q2 revenue SEK 1,751.6 million vs. estimate SEK 1,731 million.
- • Q2 EBIT margin 21.9%
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Betsson Q2 EBIT SEK 383.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 334 Million
|07:36
|Betsson AB (publ) interim report April - June 2021
|15.07.
|Betsson Launches Europebet in Belarus
|14.07.
|Betsson brings poker to Belarus through Europebet brand
|14.07.
|Betsson establishes Belarusian foothold via Europebet launch
