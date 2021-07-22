- (PLX AI) - Karo Pharma Q2 revenue SEK 747.9 million vs. estimate SEK 792 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA SEK 180.7 million vs. estimate SEK 259 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK -0.1
|Interim Report Q2 2021: Karo Pharma
|HUDDINGE, Sweden, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- April - June
Revenues amounted to MSEK 747.9 (688.9), corresponding to an increase of +9% for the period. The organic growth[1] during...
|08:10
|Karo Pharma Q2 EBIT SEK 31 Million vs. Estimate SEK 128 Million
|08:06
|KARO PHARMA: Interim report Q2 2021
|01.07.
|Karo Pharma divests brand portfolio to Evolan Pharma
|Karo Pharma AB ("Karo") today announces the divestment of a portfolio consisting of 12 brands to Evolan Pharma AB ("Evolan"). The transaction is effective per today, July 1st, 2021.
HUDDINGE...
|06.05.
|Karo Pharma to sell its treasury shares
|HUDDINGE, Sweden, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karo Pharma ("Karo") pursues a growth strategy, which combines geographical expansion with an active acquisition strategy. To execute on this...
