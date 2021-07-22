- (PLX AI) - Attendo Q2 EPS SEK -0.12 vs. estimate SEK 0.1.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|3,962
|4,054
|09:26
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Attendo Q2 Sales SEK 3,207 Million vs. Estimate SEK 3,126 Million
|(PLX AI) - Attendo Q2 EPS SEK -0.12 vs. estimate SEK 0.1.
► Artikel lesen
|08:06
|Attendo's report for the second quarter 2021 - Improvement driven by Finland
|09.07.
|Attendo's report for the second quarter 2021 to be published on 22 July 2021 - Invitation to teleconference
|06.05.
|Attendo's report for the first quarter 2021 shows a split development in Finland and Sweden
|30.04.
|Attendo's report for the first quarter 2021 to be published on 6 May 2021 - Invitation to teleconference
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ATTENDO AB
|3,702
|-1,75 %