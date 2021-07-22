- (PLX AI) - UPM Q2 revenue EUR 2,384 million vs. estimate EUR 2,220 million.
- • Q2 pretax profit EUR 298 million vs. estimate EUR 277 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 426 million vs. estimate EUR 402 million
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.45
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 304 million
- • Q2 net income EUR 243 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 307 million vs. estimate EUR 285 million
- • UPM says comparable EBIT is expected to increase both in H2 2021 compared with H1 2021 and increase clearly in the full year 2021 compared with 2020
