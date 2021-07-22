

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported that its second-quarter gold production from Sukari Gold Mine was 100,228 ounce down 23% from last year.



Revenue generated of US$177.5 million from gold sales of 97,229 oz at an average realised gold price of US$1,822/oz sold, the company said.



For 2021, the company continues to project gold production of 400,000 to 430,000 oz. Capex guidance is maintained at $225 million.



