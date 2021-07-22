Kamux's German subsidiary has decided to initiate legal proceedings against local procurement partner

HELSINKI, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux's German subsidiary, Kamux Auto GmbH has decided to initiate legal proceedings against local procurement partner. The operator in question has received payments from Kamux Auto GmbH in March-June 2021 for cars that it has not been able to deliver despite numerous complaints. Kamux Auto GmbH demands refund of payments related to purchasing agreements made to the procurement partner totaling approximately EUR 3.7 million.

Since the recovery of payments depends on the outcome of the legal proceedings, Kamux Auto GmbH will recognize provisions amounting to EUR 3.9 million in June 2021 related to possible costs and losses. The possible costs and losses are reported in adjustment items, and they will not affect the 2021 outlook previously published by Kamux.

