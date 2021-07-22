- (PLX AI) - Saab shares rose 4% in early trading after a wave of analyst recommendation and price target upgrades.
- • Saab was raised to buy from neutral at Bank of America and to buy from hold at Nordea
- • Price targets were upgraded at SEB and Carnegie, among others
- • Saab is an attractive investment, Danske said (buy, SEK 420)
- • Strong demand is likely in the near future, with good prospects for order intake including a possible mega order in the medium term: Danske
- • It's time to have more faith in Saab again, Nordea said
- • Future growth will be supported by a lengthy order backlog and expansion in international markets, while improving profitability and cash generation: Nordea
- • Increasingly confident EBIT margins can progress further toward 10% mid-term and strong orders will support further organic growth in 2022, Bank of America said
