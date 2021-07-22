

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Energy services and solutions provider Centrica plc (CNA.L) reported adjusted earnings of 98 million pounds or 1.7p per basic share for the six months ended 30 June, 2021, higher than 90 million pounds or 1.6p per basic share in the same period a year ago.



Statutory operating profit from continuing operations was 1.003 billion pounds or 12.8p per basic share for the period compared with loss of 338 million pounds or 5.9p per basic share last year.



EBITDA for the half-year period decreased 9% to 682 million pounds from 750 million pounds last year.



Looking forward, the company's outlook for the full-year remains unchanged. It expects adjusted operating profit to be negatively impacted by up to 40 million pounds, at the upper end of the previously provided range of 25 million pounds- 40 million pounds.



