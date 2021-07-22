Anzeige
WKN: A0MQ1C ISIN: SG9999003735 
Frankfurt
22.07.21
08:00 Uhr
57,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.07.2021
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XP POWER LTD - Director Declaration: Additional Directorship

PR Newswire

London, July 21

22 July 2021

XP Power Limited

("XP Power", "the Group" or "the Company")

New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), XP Power announces that it has been informed that Pauline Lafferty, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Breedon Group plc (symbol: BREE), with effect from 1 August 2021.

Enquiries:

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman +44 (0)207 638 9571

