XP POWER LTD - Director Declaration: Additional Directorship

22 July 2021

XP Power Limited

("XP Power", "the Group" or "the Company")

New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), XP Power announces that it has been informed that Pauline Lafferty, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Breedon Group plc (symbol: BREE), with effect from 1 August 2021.

