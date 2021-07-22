ISG Provider Lens report finds companies faced with growing threats, worker shortages are seeking help with strategy, data loss prevention, access management and other challenges

The number of cyberattacks in Switzerland is growing, partly due to digitization and changes in business practices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensCybersecurity Solutions and Services report for Switzerland finds more Swiss enterprises are being overwhelmed by the demands of securing their data and systems, especially given the shortage of cybersecurity specialists. As a result, more managers and IT executives in Switzerland are turning to external service providers, including those specializing in managed security services.

"Cybercriminals are constantly developing more sophisticated ways to get around the latest cybersecurity defenses, placing Swiss enterprises on high alert," said Roger Albrecht, co-leader of ISG Cybersecurity. "IT security providers increasingly are meeting the challenge with proactive measures based on new technologies such as artificial intelligence."

Enterprise digitization initiatives are moving more business processes into IT and making more corporate intellectual property available digitally, which can raise the threat profile, the report says. As companies devote more resources to protecting their data and communications systems from cyberattack, IT security effectively has become corporate security.

In addition, the coronavirus crisis increased vulnerabilities by forcing most employees to work from home, increasing the number of external connections to enterprise systems and data. This is likely to pose a long-term challenge if, as expected, not all work is transferred back to offices, ISG says.

More companies in Switzerland have sought out data leakage and loss prevention (DLP) solutions in recent years, according to the report. As data and intellectual property have become more valuable to businesses, cybercriminals have targeted these assets, while the growing use of private devices for business-especially during the pandemic-poses a greater risk of data leakage. Social networking and email have also increased exposure to both unintentional and malicious leaking. As DLP solutions shift toward the cloud, most service providers offer both on-premises and cloud-based operations.

Even as security challenges grow, many IT managers still struggle to justify cybersecurity investments to corporate stakeholders, including CFOs, according to the report. However, more executives are now recognizing that cyberattacks can pose a massive and even existential threat to a company's business and reputation, raising the profile of cyber risk management.

The increasing threat of attack, combined with a lack of resources and a shortage of skilled workers, is forcing more enterprises and authorities in Switzerland to turn to external service providers for both strategic direction and technical security services, the report says. Providers of technical security services are helping organizations keep their IT security systems up to date. Just as important, they offer advice and user training to prevent careless employee behavior that can make companies vulnerable to Trojan horse and phishing attacks.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensCybersecurity Solutions and Services report for Switzerland evaluates the capabilities of 90 providers across six quadrants: Identity Access Management (IAM); Data Leakage/Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Security; Advanced Endpoint Threat Protection, Detection Response (ETPDR); Strategic Security Services; Technical Security Services; and Managed Security Services.

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants and Atos as a Leader in four quadrants. It names Accenture, Capgemini, HCL, Microsoft and Swisscom as Leaders in three quadrants each and Broadcom, DXC Technology, ISPIN, Trend Micro, T-Systems and United Security Providers as Leaders in two quadrants each. Aveniq (Avectris), Axians, Bechtle, Check Point, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, Ergon, EY, ForcePoint, Ivanti MobileIron, Kaspersky, KPMG, Matrix42, McAfee, Nevis, Okta, Orange Cyberdefense, Ping Identity, PwC, RSA, Sophos, TCS, VMware Carbon Black and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from ISPIN, Nevis, Swisscom and United Security Providers.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensCybersecurity Solutions and Services report for Switzerlandis available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005315/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com

Matthias Longo, Palmer Hargreaves for ISG

+49 152 341 464 63

mlongo@palmerhargreaves.com