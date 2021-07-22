NASA plans to place a solar array on a tall mast to avoid lunar shading and capture uninterrupted light. It will hang a pair of PV cell blankets from a horizontal cross arm supported by the mast, anchored to a deployable tripod base.A group of scientists at NASA"s Langley Research Center Hampton is developing a 10 kW relocatable, free-standing solar array to be used in an upcoming mission to the lunar south pole, likely by the end of this decade. NASA selected five companies to compete for the development of the device. Lockheed Martin, Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic Technology, California-based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...