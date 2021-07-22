- (PLX AI) - Bilfinger wins additional order at Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant.
- • Five-year contract for inspection services valued at over €20 million
- • Bilfinger was selected by EDF as a strategic supplier (Tier 1) for the Hinkley Point C project and was initially awarded contracts from 2018 for preparatory and design work as well as waste treatment
- • In 2020, Bilfinger was also awarded numerous services for NSSS (Nuclear Steam Supply System), BNI (Balance of Nuclear Island) and BoP (Balance of Plant)
- • As a result, the order volume generated at Bilfinger for Hinkley Point C had increased to over €450 million
