

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark consumer confidence improved in July, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 2.6 in July from 2.3 in June. The average for the past six months was -1.7.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation decreased to 11.2 in July from 12.4 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation rose to 7.6 in July from 6.3 in the prior month.



Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year declined to 9.3 in July from 10.4 in June.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation improved to -5.9 from -10.3 June.



Consumers were more negative toward the big purchases in June as the index decreased to -9.0 from -7.6 in the previous month.



They expect the unemployment to decrease over the next year.



