

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Warren, Michigan -based Lipari Foods is recalling 86 cases of Troyer Manufacturing Backroad Country Dried Apricots citing the possible presence of undeclared sulfites, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The affected dried apricots comes in a clear, plastic-film bag with the Backroad Country Label on the front. Affected lot code of the product is 440021117 with an expiration date of 12/2021.



The recalled apricots were distributed to various states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, & West Virginia to retail locations.



The company initiated the recall following an inspection by the Florida's Department of Agriculture. It was observed that the Backroad Country Dried Apricots with the lot code of 440021117 and expiration date of 12/2021 contained sulfites that were not declared on the label.



All other expiration dates with the lot code of 440021117 are not affected.



Sulfites are chemicals used in foods and beverages as preservatives to slow browning and discoloration during their preparation, storage and distribution.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses to date related to the recalled dried apricots.



Consumers who have purchased the affected Backroad Country Dried Apricots are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In January, Lipari Foods called back its 9 ounce packages of Backroad Country Spicy Cajun Mix as they contain undeclared milk.



