The "France Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast (2016 2025) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction Q1 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in France has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by COVID-19 outbreak.

Though growth in certain sectors will continue to remain subdued in near term, overall outlook for the industry is positive. According to this Q4 2020 Global Construction Survey, construction industry in France is expected to grow by 15.2% to reach US$ 240430.4 million in 2021.

Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in France remains intact. The construction industry in France is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2025. The construction output in the country is expected to reach US$ 284113.8 million by 2025.

This report provides data and trend analyses on construction industry in France, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025 in France. KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

2. France Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

3. France Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

4. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type

5. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities

6. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point

7. France Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

8. Office Building Construction Outlook

9. Retail Building Construction Outlook

10. Hospitality Building Construction Outlook

11. Restaurant Building Construction Outlook

12. Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook

13. Other Commercial Building Construction Outlook

14. France Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

15. Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors

16. France Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

17. Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors

18. Infrastructure Construction Outlook

19. France Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

20. France Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

21. France Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35g53z

