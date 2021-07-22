Ned Curic, derzeit VP von Alexa Automotive, Amazon, wird am 30. August 2021 als Chief Technology Officer zum Automobilhersteller Stellantis stoßen. Der Automobilhersteller Stellantis gibt bekannt, dass Ned Curic, derzeit noch Vice President von Alexa Automotive, Amazon, am 30. August 2021 als Chief Technology Officer (CTO) zu Stellantis stoßen wird. In dieser Position berichtet er an CEO Carlos Tavares und ist für alle IT-Ressourcen der Gruppe verantwortlich. ...

