

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $162.33 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $37.61 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $347.13 million from $320.57 million last year.



Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $162.33 Mln. vs. $37.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.38 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q2): $347.13 Mln vs. $320.57 Mln last year.



