

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $208.0 million, or $3.76 per share. This compares with $101.2 million, or $1.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Snap-On Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $208.0 million or $3.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.0% to $1.08 billion from $0.72 billion last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $208.0 Mln. vs. $104.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.76 vs. $1.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.21 -Revenue (Q2): $1.08 Bln vs. $0.72 Bln last year.



