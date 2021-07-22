

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $674 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $163 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.8 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.21 billion from $1.20 billion last year.



Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $674 Mln. vs. $163 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.95 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.8 -Revenue (Q2): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de