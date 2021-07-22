

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $11.48 to $12.18 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $10.65 to $11.35 per share on net revenues between $9.54 billion and $9.79 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.13 per share on revenues of $9.45 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



