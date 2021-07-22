

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices declined at a softer pace in June, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



Wholesale prices decreased 5.3 percent annually in June, following a 7.6 percent decline in May.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.9 percent in June, after a 1.5 percent decrease in the previous month.



Prices for export sales increased by 1.0 percent monthly in June and fell 5.7 percent from a year ago.



Prices for home sales rose 0.6 percent on month in June and grew 1.8 percent from the previous year.



