ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay and acQyr eXchange Announce Partnership for Monetization of Sports and eSports Apps

New partnership creates first public exchange of game points and prizes for cash

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc . (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that it is partnering with acQyr eXchange , the first public exchange tracking and managing game rewards, prizes, and points gamers acquire in mobile and online games. The acQyr eXchange (QX) allows ePlay users to track, manage, and redeem points from Howie Go Viral , Big Shot , Fan Freak , Klocked , and more into cash on the QX mobile app.

ePlay will be one of the founding game partners on the QX platform, allowing ePlay's existing and new games to offer users another reason to download and play. Points can be redeemed for cash on QX, but players have to earn them first.

ePlay and QX are also collaborating to create digital innovations for ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds including: Howie Mandel's Howie's Games , Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball , sports gambling app Fan Freak , and ePlay's running app, Klocked .

"ePlay has a great lineup of sports, eSports, and entertainment games and apps that are fun to play," says acQyr eXchange CEO, Jim Mulford. "Fun is fun, making money on QX for having fun? Well, that is exciting!"

ePlay and QX enables a mobile game like Fan Freak to reward loyalty and success with cash, lowering the barrier for sports gaming and broadening the audience base beyond loyal sports fans to include sports viewers, and casual sports and eSports fans. The agreement will lead directly to increased ePlay game revenues, increased retention, and opportunity to acquire new users at lower and lower costs.

"ePlay already engages users with challenges, great narrative, and fun to play game mechanics," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "With the QX platform we expect increased revenues, retention and lower acquisition costs as users play, pick, explore, predict, run, race, shoot, and, yes, infect Howie Mandel in Howie Go Viral, over and over again while earning real cash."

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Sign up for early access to Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App

About acQyr eXchange

The acQyr eXchange, developed by Denver-based Targeted Shopping Solutions, Inc, is the first public exchange to track and manage the digital assets (loyalty rewards, earned prizes, etc.) gamers acquire online which then can be redeemed for cash. The platform is initially available for mobile and online gaming.

The acQyr eXchange was created to help mobile and online game publishers increase gameplay, improve customer retention, and grow revenue by providing a superior solution for redeeming digital assets. By allowing gamers to own and exchange all earned rewards from participating games into local currency, the exchange is a unique and powerful platform for developers of all sizes.

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

