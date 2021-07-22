

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $318.95 million, or $4.93 per share. This compares with $56.55 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $144.38 million or $2.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 93.3% to $640.77 million from $331.55 million last year.



Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $144.38 Mln. vs. $68.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.23 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q2): $640.77 Mln vs. $331.55 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CROCS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de