

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will deliver its interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it fell against the pound, it held steady against the greenback. Against the yen and the franc, it rose.



The euro was worth 130.05 against the yen, 1.0824 against the franc, 0.8573 against the pound and 1.1796 against the greenback as of 7:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EZB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de