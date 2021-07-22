

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, metals service center company Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) said it expects adjusted earnings for the third quarter in a range of $5.55 to $5.75 per share, as the company expects its average selling price per ton sold for quarter to be up 7 to 9 percent.



On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $4.16 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



The Company also estimates that tons sold will be between down 1 percent and up 1 percent in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the prior quarter.



On Tuesday, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6875 per share of common stock, payable on August 27, 2021 to stockholders of record as of August 13, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de