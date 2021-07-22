Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2021) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (Awakn), a biotechnology company with clinical operations developing and delivering medicines to better treat Addiction, is delighted to announce today that Professor Barbara Mason has joined as an advisor on Awakn's Clinical Advisory Board.

The board, which is chaired by Prof. David Nutt is focused on bringing new therapeutic paradigms to market as quickly as possible. Prof. Mason's experience in the translational medicine and treatment development of alcohol use disorder is world class.

Prof. Mason will join the Clinical Advisory Board which, Prof. David Nutt, Dr. Ben Sessa, Prof. Celia Morgan, Ann Mithoefer, Dr. Michael Mithoefer and Prof. Matt Johnson all currently sit on.

Professor Nutt commented; Professor Mason is another world-leading addition to an already stellar scientific advisory board. The experience and knowledge of our team is truly outstanding, and this will only strengthen us further. We thoroughly look forward to Barbara joining and having the impact we know she will.

Prof. Mason's Biography

Barbara J. Mason, Ph.D. is Director of the Pearson Center for Alcoholism and Addiction Research, Director of the Laboratory of Clinical Psychopharmacology, and Pearson Family Professor in the Department of Molecular Medicine at The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA. Dr. Mason's work in medication development for the treatment of substance use disorder has been recognized with the Smithers Distinguished Scientist Award from the American Society of Addiction Medicine, a MERIT Award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Dean's Senior Clinical Research Award from the University of Miami School of Medicine, and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Teacher-Scientist Award from Weill Cornell University Medical College.

Prof. Mason conducted the seminal studies identifying nalmefene as having therapeutic potential for alcohol dependence; nalmefene (Selincro) has recently received regulatory approval for the treatment of alcohol dependence in the European Union and United Kingdom. Prof. Mason also served as overall Principal Investigator for the US 21-center trial of acamprosate (Campral) for the treatment of alcohol dependence which was conducted in support of FDA approval. Prof. Mason has served on the National Advisory Councils of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). She has served as a guest expert for the U.S. Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and as a reviewer of research grants for NIH and the Medical Research Council (MRC) of the UK.

Prof. Mason is an elected Fellow of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and has served as field editor for Neuropsychopharmacology, and as a member of multiple editorial boards, including Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, Journal of Substance Abuse, and Journal of Addiction Medicine.

Prof. Mason holds the Pearson Family Chair, an endowed professorship in alcohol and addiction research at The Scripps Research Institute and is currently directing a program of NIH-funded research that includes human laboratory studies and clinical trials to evaluate the therapeutic potential of novel medications for substance use disorders.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company with clinical operations, researching, developing, and delivering medicine to better treat Addiction. Awakn's team consists of world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists who are developing and advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs, therapies, and enabling technologies to treat Addiction. Awakn will also deliver evidence backed therapies for Addiction in clinics in the UK and Europe and through licencing partnerships globally.

www.awaknlifesciences.com

