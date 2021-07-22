

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.51 billion, or $5.04 per share. This compares with $0.11 billion, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 103.0% to $8.79 billion from $4.33 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.51 Bln. vs. $0.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.04 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.74 -Revenue (Q2): $8.79 Bln vs. $4.33 Bln last year.



