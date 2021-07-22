DGAP-News: CSG

CSG Field Service Management Enhances Service Delivery for Shentel, Delivering Automation and Future-Ready Growth to Serve the Needs of the Rural Mid-Atlantic Region



22.07.2021 / 14:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CSG(R)(NASDAQ: CSGS) empowers today's leading businesses with game-changing communications capabilities that drive extraordinary customer experiences. With enhanced automation and an integrated, future-ready technology stack in mind, Shentel (NASDAQ: SHEN), a leading provider of telecommunications services across the mid-Atlantic United States, today uses CSG's cloud-based Field Service Management solution to accelerate the company's business transformation and deliver critical, high-speed broadband services to rural and underserved markets in the greater mid-Atlantic region. With CSG as the backbone of Shentel's operating support systems, the company has unified its operations to become a nimbler organization that can delight its customers by meeting them at the right time, on the right channels, via the right device.

'Investing in innovative technologies that power exceptional customer experiences is critical to Shentel's mission to deliver compelling internet, voice and television services,' said Jeff Manning, vice president, operations, Shentel. 'We specialize in providing advanced services to rural and underserved markets, because we believe that all consumers should have equal access to the essential products and services they need to live their lives. In the end, we chose CSG because their commitment to customer success matched our own, and their 25+ year expertise and leadership in field service management represented the best of breed solution we needed to deliver impactful results for our customers. With CSG's cloud-based solution, we have the future-ready technology and automation we need to not only optimize the productivity of our technicians, but also exceed our customers' expectations every step of the way.'

CSG Field Service Management is a global, award-winning, multi-industry, AWS cloud-based platform that provides a holistic view of field operations. With this solution, field technicians and dispatchers can make informed decisions based on real-time, predictive data and staffing models that offer greater transparency to customers and lead to higher levels of customer satisfaction. These capabilities combined with automated reporting and relevant customer communications help companies create an unparalleled customer experience, while fostering seamless operations for both dispatch and field service employees.

'The future of field service management will require both digital transformation and business model changes that forward looking companies, like Shentel, will use as an opportunity to evolve their business,' said Alfred Binford, global head of customer engagement for CSG. 'By moving their field service management operations to the cloud, Shentel is harnessing the agility and innovation of CSG to gain greater efficiencies that translate into higher revenue growth, but more importantly lead to higher quality customer interactions. With continuous enhancements deployed through CSG's cloud architecture, Shentel can be confident in their ability to continue to help underserved markets into the future and bring more equity to the digital world.'

With CSG Field Service Management, Shentel can now:

Achieve operational excellence: Leverage automation and real-time data to optimize everything from one hour appointment windows for customers to job scheduling. Easily manage complex resource profiles, such as skill and license dependencies, to match the right technician with the right job and efficiently manage field workload in real-time. Real-time reporting puts data in the hands of field supervisors to better equip them for boots-on-the-ground decision-making and enhances employee engagement while completing extra jobs per day.

Deliver relevant, proactive customer communications: Keep customers engaged and informed with streamlined appointment selection, dynamic technician ETA notifications and automated communications via the customer's preferred channel of choice. Easily communicate between customers and technicians to create satisfying, collaborative experiences for both parties that reduce missed appointments, lower operating costs and meet the customer at the right time on the right channel via the right device.

CSG Field Service Management is part of the company's end-to-end customer engagement portfolio that provides flexible, personalized customer engagement solutions and a fully integrated approach that differentiates customer experiences in today's digital world. The platform supports hundreds of thousands of field service users every day and is the engine that processes more than 100 million work orders every year for some of the world's largest communications service providers.

For more information on CSG Field Service Management, visit https://www.csgi.com/portfolio/field-service-management/.

# # #

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Shentel

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns over 6,800 route miles of fiber and 223 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

Copyright (c) 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ('CSG'). All rights reserved. CSG(R) is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contacts:

Tammy Hovey

Global / North America / Asia-Pacific Public Relations

CSG

+1 (917) 520-2751

tammy.hovey@csgi.com

Kristine Østergaard

CSG

Europe / Middle East / Africa Public Relations

+44 (0) 79 2047 7204

kristine.ostergaard@csgi.com

John Rea

Investor Relations

CSG

+1 (210) 687 4409

john.rea@csgi.com

Tammy Hovey

+1 917-520-2751

tammy.hovey@csgi.com

https://www.csgi.com

News Source: News Direct