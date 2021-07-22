

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) announced Thursday a global collaboration to develop and commercialize ARV-471, an investigational oral PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) estrogen receptor protein degrader.



The estrogen receptor is a well-known disease driver in most breast cancers. ARV-471 is currently in a Phase 2 dose expansion clinical trial for the treatment of patients with estrogen receptor (ER) positive / human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+/HER2-) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.



Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will pay Arvinas $650 million upfront. Separately, Pfizer will make a $350 million equity investment in Arvinas to acquire an equity ownership stake of about 7 percent.



The companies will equally share worldwide development costs, commercialization expenses, and profits. Arvinas is also eligible to receive up to $400 million in approval milestones and up to $1 billion in commercial milestones, in addition to sharing profits on ARV-471 worldwide.



ARV-471 is the first PROTAC for breast cancer with encouraging early clinical data and a potential novel hormonal therapy backbone for HR+ breast cancer. Arvinas and Pfizer are seeking to develop ARV-471 as the potential endocrine therapy of choice for patients and their physicians.



ARV-471 currently is being evaluated as a treatment for metastatic breast cancer in a Phase 1 dose escalation study, a Phase 1b combination study with Pfizer's IBRANCE (palbociclib), and a Phase 2 monotherapy dose expansion study (VERITAC).



Arvinas and Pfizer expect to initiate two additional trials of ARV-471 in 2021. In 2022, Arvinas and Pfizer expect to initiate Phase 3 studies across lines of therapy in metastatic breast cancer, including combinations with IBRANCE, followed by pivotal studies in the early breast cancer setting.



