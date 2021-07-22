

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Genuine Parts Co (GPC):



-Earnings: $196.50 million in Q2 vs. -$363.50 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.36 in Q2 vs. -$2.52 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $252.60 million or $1.74 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.52 per share -Revenue: $4.78 billion in Q2 vs. $3.82 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.20 to $6.35



