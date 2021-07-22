Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Announces Launch of the Interleukin-6 (IL-6) Reagent Pack, Latest Addition to Ortho's Critical Care Blood Testing Menu

RARITAN, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX), one of the world's largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics companies, today announced its VITROS Immunodiagnostic Products IL-6 Reagent Pack, the latest addition to Ortho's VITROS Critical Care menu, is now available in EU Countries, U.K. and several ASPAC and LATAM countries.*

Results from Ortho's IL-6 assay can be used to help health care teams detect and evaluate inflammatory diseases, including auto-immune disorders, sepsis and cases of severe respiratory infections from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) in critically ill patients. IL-6 is gaining utility in the evaluation of the most severe forms of respiratory distress, one of the causes of poor outcomes for patients suffering inflammatory diseases. Further, Ortho's new IL-6 assay offers earlier detection of inflammation than CRP (c-reactive protein) and is a cost-effective diagnostic complement to PCT (procalcitonin) testing, both of which help monitor the body's inflammatory response in severely ill patients.i

"Ortho continues to bring to market solutions, like our latest IL-6 assay, that help health care teams confidently make treatment decisions sooner-especially in the critical care setting when time is of the utmost importance," said Ivan Salgo, M.D., head of medical, clinical and scientific affairs, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

The performance of the VITROS IL-6 test is enhanced by the proprietary technologies and benefits only available on VITROS Systems, building trust with performance:

INTELLICHECK Ò Technology monitors, verifies and documents diagnostic checks throughout sample and assay processing for accurate and efficient reporting.

monitors, verifies and documents diagnostic checks throughout sample and assay processing for accurate and efficient reporting. MicroSensor Technology provides automatic hemolysis detection-quantitation; helps in managing poor quality samples; reports results faster with confidence by only flagging impacted tests

provides automatic hemolysis detection-quantitation; helps in managing poor quality samples; reports results faster with confidence by only flagging impacted tests MicroWell Technology combined with our enhanced chemiluminescence detection technology improves signal detection with outstanding precision and wide dynamic range.

combined with our enhanced chemiluminescence detection technology improves signal detection with outstanding precision and wide dynamic range. Disposable Tips for samples and reagents avoids risk of false positive results caused by cross contamination.

The IL-6 test can be run on the VITROS XT 7600 and 5600 Integrated systems, and the VITROS 3600 and ECi/ECiQ Immunodiagnostics Systems. VITROS Systems deliver consistently fast, accurate, reliable results and operational simplicity with the ability to load while running with excellent reagent/calibration stability.

Ortho's comprehensive critical care menu also includes tests for hs Troponin, NT-pro BNP, Ferritin, CRP, D-dimer, Lactate, and PCT.

Visit Ortho's website to learn more about our IL-6 Reagent Pack.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX) is one of the world's largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies dedicated to transforming patient care.

More than 800,000 patients across the world are impacted by Ortho's tests each day. Because Every Test is a LifeTM, Ortho provides hospitals, hospital networks, clinical laboratories, and blood banks around the globe with innovative IVD technologies to ensure test results are fast, accurate and reliable. Ortho helps its customers enhance clinical outcomes, improve efficiency, overcome staffing challenges and reduce costs.

A pioneering leader in IVD for more than 80 years, Ortho launched the first product to determine Rh+ or Rh- blood type, developed the world's first tests for the detection of antibodies against HIV and hepatitis C, introduced patented dry-slide technology, and was the first to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization for a high-volume antibody and antigen test for COVID-19.

The company is known industry-wide for Ortho CareTM its holistic customer support program which ensures technical, field and remote service and inventory support in more than 130 countries and territories

For more information, visit Ortho's website or social media channels: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

i Niehues,T., LymphoSignJournal 5:35-47 (2018) dx.doi.org/10.14785/lymphosign-2018-001

*Not available in the U.S.