

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, The Brink's Co. (BCO) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021, while trimming annual revenue outlook.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.20 to $2.35 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $4.35 to $5.55 per share on revenues between $4.20 billion and $4.60 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $4.35 to $5.55 per share on revenues between $4.25 billion and $4.65 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.02 per share on revenues of $4.41 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'We expect continued revenue recovery in the second half to provide a strong jumping off point for 2022, when our full-year revenue is expected to exceed comparable 2019 pre-Covid revenue levels,' said Doug Pertz, president and chief executive officer.



