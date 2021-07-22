DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: Renewal of the share buy-back program

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: Renewal of the share buy-back program 22-Jul-2021 / 14:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Paris, July 22, 2021 Implementation of the share buy-back program Further to Kaufman & Broad's SA announcement of the implementation of its share buy-back program[1] pursuant to the 18 th resolution of the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 6, 2021, Kaufman & Broad SA renewed, on July 22, 2021, and for a new twelve-months period, the irrevocable share buy-back agreement entrusted to an independent investment services provider. This agreement provides for the buy-back of Kaufman & Broad SA shares up to a maximum number of shares representing 7.9% of Kaufman & Broad SA's share capital subject to market conditions. The description of the share buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 6, 2021 was published on May 6, 2021 and is available on the Company's website (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Press Relations DGM Conseil Chief Financial Officer Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 6 14 50 15 84 Bruno Coche thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr +33 (1) 41 43 44 73 Infos-invest@ketb.com Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti +33 (6) 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Its size, profitability and strong brand name have made Kaufman & Broad one of France's leading property developers and builders.

Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French Financial Markets Authority, the "AMF") on March 31, 2021 under number D.21-039. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's operations, results and outlook, as well as the related risk factors. Kaufman & Broad notes in particular the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. Should one or more of these risks occur, the operations, assets, financial position, results or outlook of the Kaufman & Broad group, as well as the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares, could be materially adversely affected.

