Macquarie Asset Management has reaffirmed its commitment to managing its portfolio in line with net zero emissions by 2040 with the release of its latest Sustainability Report. Macquarie Asset Management has also become one of the first large asset managers to sign The Climate Pledge, joining a global coalition of more than 100 climate leaders who share the ambition of achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early.

The report [LINK] details Macquarie Asset Management's sustainability efforts across its infrastructure, renewables, real estate, and agriculture portfolio. It also examines the successes and challenges encountered as the business integrates sustainability through its investment cycle.

In the report,the world's largest infrastructure manager outlines an update on its progress towards achieving its commitment to invest and manage its portfolio in line with net zero carbon emissions by 2040. To date:

65 per cent of Macquarie Asset Management's infrastructure portfolio companies have begun their journey to net zero, establishing mechanisms to track and report greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption data.

22 assets in Macquarie Asset Management's infrastructure portfolio have already put decarbonisation targets in place, with this figure to grow in the coming months as net zero business plans are finalised ahead of the firm's specified 2022 target.

Ben Way, Group Head of Macquarie Asset Management, said; "In December 2020, we announced our commitment to invest and manage our portfolio in line with net zero emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of the goals of the Paris Agreement. Since then, we have been working closely with our portfolio companies to ensure they have the capabilities, and resources needed to measure their emissions, set reduction targets, and develop realistic plans to achieve them."

Beyond detailing Macquarie Asset Management's net zero roadmap, the report provides insight into changing regulatory and investor expectations across key sustainability considerations and highlights other crucial priorities such as diversity and inclusion, climate resilience and technology. It includes learnings from improving digital inclusion, implementing sustainable farming practices, and driving efficiency in solar power generation.

Chris Leslie, Head of Sustainability for Macquarie Asset Management, said: "We are trusted to manage essential assets that impact people's daily lives including housing, water, power, communications and transport. We recognise the responsibility and the opportunity we have to place sustainability at the centre of everything we do. It brings a strong sense of purpose to our team's daily activities. We are proud of the progress we have made so far but we have a long journey ahead of us, and that is exciting."

The release of the report coincides with Macquarie Asset Management's signing of The Climate Pledge, becoming one of the first large asset managers to do so.

"In a year where the world has grappled with a global pandemic, racial injustice and social inequality, there are reasons to be optimistic. We have seen the world coming together on the need to take real and measurable action to address climate change. Although we acknowledge we have much more to do, we are proud to be contributing to this meaningful change and to be joining other climate leaders in signing the Climate Pledge," said Ben Way.

"Macquarie Asset Management today joins a growing collective of companies in the financial services sector committing to and implementing sustainable practices as a part of The Climate Pledge, and we're thrilled to welcome them," said Sally Fouts, director of The Climate Pledge at Amazon. "We look forward to working with them to create the low-carbon economy of the future."

The more than 100 Pledge signatories in total generate more than $US1.4 trillion in global annual sales and have more than 5 million employees across 25 industries in 16 countries-demonstrating the collective impact The Climate Pledge can have in addressing climate change.

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management provides specialist investment solutions to clients across a range of capabilities including infrastructure renewables, real estate, agriculture, transportation finance, private credit, equities, fixed income, and multi-asset solutions.

As at 31 March 2021, Macquarie Asset Management had $US427 billion of assets under management. Macquarie Asset Management has over 1,900 staff operating across 20 markets in Australia, the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Macquarie Asset Management has been managing assets for institutional and retail investors since 1980 in Australia and in the United States, retail investors recognise Delaware Funds by Macquarie family of funds as one of the longest standing mutual fund families, with more than 80 years in existence.

About The Climate Pledge

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Now more than 100 organizations have signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that demand will rapidly grow for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis, as well as implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations. Signatories also commit to neutralizing any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040-a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's goal of 2050.

