Donnerstag, 22.07.2021
Bahnbrechend! – Neue Behandlungsmethode und eine “tickende Zeitbombe”
22.07.2021 | 15:52
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Commencement of Rights Offering

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Commencement of Rights Offering 
22-Jul-2021 / 15:20 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Commencement of Rights Offering 
 
 NEWS RELEASE BY WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. 
 
Virginia Beach, VA | July 22, 2021 08:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: WHLR) today announced that it will commence its 
rights o?ering (the "rights o?ering") to eligible stockholders of the Company for the purchase of up to USD30 million in 
aggregate principal amount of our 7.00% senior subordinated convertible notes due 2031 (the "Notes"). 
 
 
Pursuant to the rights o?ering, Holders of common stock (each, a "holder" and collectively, the "holders") as of 5:00 p 
.m., New York City time, on June 1, 2021 (the "record date") are receiving non- transferable subscription rights (the " 
rights") to purchase Notes. Each holder will receive one (1) right for every eight (8) shares of common stock owned of 
record as of the record date. Each right allows the holder thereof to subscribe for USD25.00 principal amount of Notes ( 
the "basic subscription privilege"). In addition, rights holders who fully exercise their basic subscription privilege 
will be entitled to subscribe for additional Notes that remain unsubscribed as a result of any unexercised basic 
subscription privileges (the "over-subscription privilege"). The rights o?ering expires at 5:00 p.m., New York City 
time, on August 13, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company. 
 
 
The rights o?ering is being made pursuant to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-11 (File No. 333-256699) 
that became e?ective on July 21, 2021. The rights o?ering will be made only by means of the prospectus which will be - 
led with the SEC and copies of which will be mailed to all eligible record date stockholders and can be accessed 
through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the prospectus may also be obtained from the information agent, 
Equiniti (US) Services LLC, toll free at (833) 503-4130, by email at proxyinfo@equiniti.com or by mail at 275 Madison 
Avenue, New York, NY 10016. Additional information regarding the rights o?ering will be set forth in the prospectus. 
 
 
This press release shall not constitute an o?er to sell or the solicitation of an o?er to buy, nor shall there be any 
sale of any securities of the Company in any state or jurisdiction in which such o?er, solicitation or sale would be 
unlawful prior to registration or quali?cation under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. 
 
 
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed 
commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with 
a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Please visit: www.whlr.us. 
 
 
 
This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private 
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are 
subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements 
are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results or 
developments may di?er materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. 
 
 
 
Contact Details 
 
 
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 
 
 
Mary Jensen | Investor Relations 
 
 
+1 757-627-9088 
 
 
mjensen@whlr.us 
 
 
 
 
Equiniti (US) Services LLC 
 
 
Brokers 
 
 
 
+1 516-220-8356 
 
 
 
Stockholders 
 
 
 
+1 833-503-4130 
 
 
proxyinfo@equiniti.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1221018 22-Jul-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221018&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2021 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
