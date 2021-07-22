DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2021 / 15:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 21/07/2021) of GBP64.95m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 21/07/2021) of GBP48.27m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 21/07/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 231.51p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 230.12p Ordinary share price 232.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 0.21% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 115.01p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 115.50p Premium to NAV 0.43% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05 to 21/07/2021 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 118238 EQS News ID: 1221034 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221034&application_name=news

