Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Bahnbrechend! – Neue Behandlungsmethode und eine “tickende Zeitbombe”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.07.2021 | 17:04
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Company Factsheet

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Company Factsheet

PR Newswire

London, July 22

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 30 June 2021 is now available on the Company's website at:

https://corporate-premiermiton.huguenots.co.uk/srp/lit/Nevnvw/Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc_30-06-2021.pdf

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited
Company Secretary

22 July 2021

The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.