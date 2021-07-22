Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, July 22
Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)
Company Number: SC192153
22nd July 2021
Dividend Declaration
A final dividend of 0.52p (£0.0052) net per ordinary share has been proposed, payable on 6 September 2021 to shareholders on the register on 30 July 2021. The ex-dividend date is 29 July 2021.
The Annual General Meeting to approve this dividend will be held on 2 September 2021.
For more information, please visit www.blueplanet.eu
You can also contact the Company on 0131 466 6666 or by emailing info@blueplanet.eu
