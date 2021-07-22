Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.07.2021
Bahnbrechend! – Neue Behandlungsmethode und eine “tickende Zeitbombe”
22.07.2021 | 17:16
Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, July 22

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

Company Number: SC192153

22nd July 2021

Dividend Declaration

A final dividend of 0.52p (£0.0052) net per ordinary share has been proposed, payable on 6 September 2021 to shareholders on the register on 30 July 2021. The ex-dividend date is 29 July 2021.

The Annual General Meeting to approve this dividend will be held on 2 September 2021.

For more information, please visit www.blueplanet.eu

You can also contact the Company on 0131 466 6666 or by emailing info@blueplanet.eu

