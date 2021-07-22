New and Established Industry Leading Companies to Exhibit on Sold Out Show Floor at 14th Annual Converters Expo August 9-10 in Green Bay, Wi

GREEN BAY, WI / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / On August 9th and 10th over 700 buyers of converting products and services will visit with manufacturers of paper, film, plastic and nonwovens at the 14th Annual Converters Expo taking place at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin. BNP Media, owners of the event, look forward to welcoming the industry to Green Bay, and celebrating the event being back in person, in the nation's top Converting Corridor. To register and access the most up to date information, visit https://www.packagingstrategies.com/converters-expo.

"Our last live event was held in March 2019, and I know I speak on behalf of our whole staff and the industry there is excitement building for this first in person gathering in two years," said Glen Gudino, Group Publisher for BNP Media's Packaging Group. "We have a sold out show floor with dozens of new players in the industry offering solutions for the hottest trends impacting the industry. Attendees will have access to our welcome reception, show floor, networking lunch, vendor education sessions and a happy hour. We have packed agenda for a terrific one and half day event."

The exhibit hall will include manufacturers of testing and prototyping equipment, producers of disposables and subject matter experts offering the latest in printing and packaging. Exhibitors include Titanium Sponsor Paper Converting Machine Company; Gold Sponsors Doral and MWES Engineered Systems; Silver Sponsor Rol-Tec; and Bronze Sponsors BST North American/AccuWeb, Inc., Motion Controls Robotics and Valley Grinding & Manufacturing.

"We are thrilled to be a sponsor and participating in Converter's Expo. It has been a long time since we all gathered in-person for a show. We are excited to come together for a great day of networking, collaboration and talking about our latest innovations in printing and bag converting," said Nicole Onesti, Senior Communications Specialist, Paper Converting Machinery Corporation.

Converters Expo kicks off on Monday, August 9, from 6:00 - 7:30pm with a welcome reception, taking place at Lambeau Field's Miller Lite Deck and Miller Lite Lounge to allow for social distancing. On Tuesday, August 10, at 9:25 am, a representative from Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich's office will officially open the event with a ribbon cutting. The trade show floor will be open from 9:30am - 3:30pm at the Lambeau Field Atrium, 4th floor Lobby and Legends Room. There will be complimentary Wi-Fi available and show floor beverages will available, sponsored by MWES Engineered Systems. There will be a networking lunch from 12:00 - 2:00pm. Finally, a happy hour, ending the Converters Expo, will follow from 2:30 - 3:30pm in the Atrium sponsored by Doral.

Converters Expo is produced by the BNP Media Packaging Group, which consists of Flexible Packaging and Packaging Strategies magazines and Converters Expo South taking place February 23, 2022 at the Charlotte, NC Convention Center and Global Pouch Forum taking place June 7-9, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Rosemont, IL. Packaging Strategies has delivered up-to-the-minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information, and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983. The event is owned by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com) which produces industry-specific B2B publications, as well as national and international business meetings, conferences, trade shows, webinars, and industry events with one goal in mind: providing superior information to help professionals succeed in business.

