

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing has filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard Inc., (ATVI) alleging that the video game company promoted a 'frat boy culture' in its premises where in female employees were subject to constant sexual harassment, unequal pay, and retaliation.



The state department ran a two-year investigation into the allegations and found them to be true. The company openly discriminated against female employees in various areas like employment conditions like compensation, assignment, promotion, and termination. The company was also known to have done nothing to prevent workplace discrimination and harassment against female employees.



In the lawsuit filed before the Los Angeles Supreme Court, it is alleged that the female employees, who consist of 20 percent of the employees, were exposed to a 'pervasive frat boy workplace culture,' which included 'cube crawls,' in which male employees would get drunk and crawl their way through various cubicles in the office and behave badly with female employees.



The lawsuit alleged that the male employees would spend the whole work day playing video games, talk in sexual undertones and joke openly about rape before the female employees. Most of the work would also be delegated to the female employees as well.



Female employees have alleged that they have been denied promotions due to the possibility of them getting pregnant, being criticized for leaving to pick up children from daycare, and being kicked out of lactation rooms so male colleagues could use them for meetings.



The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing hopes that with the lawsuit the company will ensure compliance with workplace protections, and clear unpaid wages, implement pay adjustments, back pay and lost wages and benefits for female employees.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de