

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $237.24 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $71.26 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, W. R. Berkley Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $219.06 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.6% to $2.30 billion from $1.94 billion last year.



W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $219.06 Mln. vs. $11.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.17 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q2): $2.30 Bln vs. $1.94 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

