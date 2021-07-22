

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $502 million, or $9.09 per share. This compares with $229 million, or $4.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



SVB Financial Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $502 Mln. vs. $229 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $9.09 vs. $4.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.50



