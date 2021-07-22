

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Capital One Financial Corp. (COF):



-Earnings: $3.45 billion in Q2 vs. -$1.01 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $7.62 in Q2 vs. -$2.21 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.49 billion or $7.71 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $4.61 per share -Revenue: $7.37 billion in Q2 vs. $6.56 billion in the same period last year.



