Liberty Financial's Indicative Pre-Approval Tool Makes Home Loans More Accessible

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Properties are selling faster than ever in the current property market, which means buyers need to move quickly when applying for home loans. Fast home loan approval is vital and can deliver a valuable edge over other buyers.

The speed at which home loans receive approval comes down to a range of factors and differs between lenders. However, gaining indicative pre-approval from a free-thinking lender, such as Liberty, is a quick and easy way to fast-track full home loan approval.

While pre-approval doesn't guarantee full approval of a home loan application, the process can provide some peace of mind and help give buyers an idea of what they can afford. Seeking this type of pre-approval before going house hunting is a smart first step.

Liberty's indicative pre-approval process takes into account a broad range of circumstances - looking at the whole picture to help more people get financial. After answering a few simple questions, the tool provides an instant estimate to help homebuyers better understand rates and how much they may be able to borrow.

For certainty around the exact amount buyers can borrow, the next step is reaching out to Liberty to arrange an application to obtain conditional approval.

Whether a first home buyer or a homeowner seeking their next mortgage, borrowers can achieve their homeownership goals with the support of Liberty's flexible finance solutions. Liberty offers a range of free-thinking finance options to help buyers find the home loan that best suits their needs.

Completing an indicative pre-approval with Liberty, or bidding with the confidence of a conditional approval, could be the extra help that homebuyers need to take the next step on their home loan journey.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit License 388133, together with trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact:

Heidi Armstrong

Group Manager - Marketing and Communications

P: +61 3 8635 8888

E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

SOURCE: Liberty Financial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/656655/Liberty-Financials-Indicative-Pre-Approval-Tool-Makes-Home-Loans-More-Accessible